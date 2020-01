In opening deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.4 per cent to 7,638.12 points, compared with Thursday's close.

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rose in initial trading on Friday, still buoyed by this week's China-US trade deal.

In opening deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.4 per cent to 7,638.12 points, compared with Thursday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.7 per cent to 13,524.23 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 per cent to 6,074.28.

AFP