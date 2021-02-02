Europe: Stocks advance at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets rebounded at the open on Tuesday, extending a global rally after earlier gains in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies gained 0.4 per cent to 6,491.37 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.8 per cent to 13,731.36 points and the Paris CAC 40 was up 1.2 per cent at 5,529.30.

AFP