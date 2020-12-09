Europe: Stocks ahead at open

[LONDON] European stock markets gained ground at the open Tuesday after another record-breaking overnight performance on Wall Street, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.5 per cent at 6,590.86 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.3 per cent to 5,575.75 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 increased 0.4 per cent to 13,332.14.

AFP