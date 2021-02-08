Europe: Stocks climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday following gains in Asia as investors tracked developments on the latest US stimulus plan and vaccine rollouts.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 per cent to 6,517.00 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.7 per cent to 14,158.96 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.5 per cent to 5,689.22.

AFP