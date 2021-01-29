You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 6:51 AM

nz_europestocks_290132.jpg
European stocks closed higher on Thursday as a bounce in Wall Street stocks, gains in airlines and upbeat earnings reports drove a reversal of early losses across markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European stocks closed higher on Thursday as a bounce in Wall Street stocks, gains in airlines and upbeat earnings reports drove a reversal of early losses across markets.

After falling as much as 2 per cent in morning trade, the pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.1 per cent by the close, leaving the benchmark with small gains for the year.

The German DAX gained 0.3 per cent, France's CAC 40 was up 0.9 per cent and Britain's exporter-heavy FTSE fell 0.6 per cent, coming under pressure from a rise in the pound.

Stocks globally saw a spike in volatility this week as a retail trading frenzy hit markets in the United States, Europe and Asia, inflating value in certain stocks that major hedge funds have bet against.

Wall Street jumped on gains in technology stocks, while American Airlines surged more than 20 per cent at one point after the US carrier was mentioned on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum following its results.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

European travel names like Lufthansa, TUI and British Airways-owner IAG rose between 4.7 per cent and 7.2 per cent. Wizz Air and easyJet rose more than 4.5 per cent each despite posting a double-digit decline in fourth-quarter revenue.

"UK airlines are tracking a short squeeze in American Airlines brought on by r/WallStreetBets after it released Q4 earnings," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at LCG. "AA has abnormally high short interest but other airlines do too given the state the industry is in."

Other European stocks that were highly bid this week, like CD Projekt, Ambu and Varta, extended gains, while Nokia tumbled 13 per cent.

Investors looked past strong earnings from Apple and Facebook as well as the US Federal Reserve's pledge to stick to loose monetary policy as worries about slow rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and more curbs in Europe dampened the mood.

"With valuations at levels already pricing in much of the recovery from a pandemic that is far from over, these corrections are always possible," Ian Williams, economics and strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt said in a note.

Germany is preparing entry restrictions for travellers from Britain, Brazil and South Africa, and its health minister expects the current shortage of coronavirus vaccines to continue well into April.

Meanwhile, the European Union warned drug companies such as AstraZeneca that it would use all legal means or even block exports unless they agreed to deliver shots as promised.

The world's largest spirits maker Diageo rose 3 per cent after it reported a surprise rise in underlying net sales growth in the first half of the year, helped by strong US demand.

Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge jumped 9 per cent after reporting strong quarterly results as it saw a spike in demand in 2020 for ventilators and other advanced life support equipment due to the pandemic.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

First cases of South African coronavirus variant detected in US

[WASHINGTON] A highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa has been detected...

Jan 29, 2021 07:09 AM
Transport

General Motors sets 2035 goal for eliminating emissions from most cars

[NEW YORK] American auto giant General Motors on Thursday announced that it aims to eliminate emissions-producing...

Jan 29, 2021 07:07 AM
Transport

US airlines eye slow, gradual comeback after 2020 battering

[NEW YORK] US airlines expect a better year in 2021 after last year's disastrous showing, but the comeback will be...

Jan 29, 2021 07:04 AM
Technology

Facebook out to loosen Apple's grip on App Store: report

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook is readying a lawsuit aimed at loosening Apple's grip on the App Store that serves as an...

Jan 29, 2021 07:03 AM
Transport

Daimler beats forecasts in preliminary 2020 results

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler on Thursday released preliminary earnings data for 2020...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

Why Ericsson took on its government to defend Huawei

TSMC ramps up auto chip output amid global shortage

Short-sellers: Beware kamikaze stock buyers

Prices and rents of industrial space edge up q-o-q in Q4 2020 as occupancy rate climbs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for