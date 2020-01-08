Europe: Stocks dip as Iran targets US forces in Iraq

FTSE share index board in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group.The FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 0.4 per cent to 7,542.24 points compared with Tuesday's close.

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets slid at the open on Wednesday after Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq following the killing of its top general.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 0.4 per cent to 7,542.24 points compared with Tuesday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.8 per cent 13,124.76 points and the Paris CAC 40 reversed 0.5 per cent to 5,981.99.

"Global markets have been shaken ... after Iran launched an unexpected missile attack against multiple US military bases in Iraq," said analyst Bethel Loh at trading firm ThinkMarkets.

