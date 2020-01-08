You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks dip as Iran targets US forces in Iraq

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 4:43 PM

doc78r7u1q3j101mw4iz668_doc78ob5k57ripohs35e97.jpg
FTSE share index board in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group.The FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 0.4 per cent to 7,542.24 points compared with Tuesday's close.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets slid at the open on Wednesday after Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq following the killing of its top general.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 0.4 per cent to 7,542.24 points compared with Tuesday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.8 per cent 13,124.76 points and the Paris CAC 40 reversed 0.5 per cent to 5,981.99.

"Global markets have been shaken ... after Iran launched an unexpected missile attack against multiple US military bases in Iraq," said analyst Bethel Loh at trading firm ThinkMarkets.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 04:50 PM
Transport

COEs rise on eve of motor show

[SINGAPORE] Certificates of entitlement (COE) prices ended higher across the board at the latest tender Wednesday on...

Jan 8, 2020 04:36 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Market closes down

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed down Wednesday, as global markets were roiled by US-Iran tensions in the Middle...

Jan 8, 2020 04:30 PM
Garage

Lidar laser-sensing technology: from self-driving cars to dance contests

[DETROIT] Self-driving cars employ lidar, a remote sensing technology using pulsed laser light the way radar uses...

Jan 8, 2020 04:00 PM
Garage

GrabFood unveils its first cloud kitchen in Singapore

FOOD delivery service GrabFood on Wednesday launched its first cloud kitchen in Singapore, joining rivals foodpanda...

UPDATED 11 min ago
Jan 8, 2020 03:50 PM
Real Estate

The Avenir condo in River Valley to launch this weekend

APARTMENTS at The Avenir in District 9's River Valley area, jointly developed by Hong Leong Holdings Limited,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly