Europe: Stocks drop at open
[LONDON] European stocks fell at the open on Friday, extending the previous session's falls as the focus switches back to the economic impact of fresh virus lockdowns.
After a mini boost for equities earlier in the week as Joe Biden took office as US president, stock markets are starting to slip back.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened with a loss of 0.3 per cent at 6,693.37 points, after official data Friday revealed weak UK retail sales and a further surge in government borrowing to support the virus-hit economy.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped 0.4 per cent to 13,853.34 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 per cent to 5,571.75.
