You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks edge lower, Lufthansa drags after profit warning

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 6:17 AM

BP_Europe_180619_14.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European stock markets closed marginally lower on Monday with a profit warning from Germany's Lufthansa hitting airline stocks, while markets globally awaited clues from the US Federal Reserve on its policy direction.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished 0.1 per cent lower. France's CAC 40 was led higher by luxury stocks, while IT company Indra Sistemas' 7.1 per cent slip took Spain's IBEX 35 0.7 per cent lower.

At the US Federal Reserve policy meeting starting Tuesday, investors on balance think an interest rate cut is unlikely while many back a shift towards one in July.

A swing in money market pricing towards up-to-three rate cuts by the Fed this year have been at the heart of a recovery for stock markets this month after their worst falls in months in May.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The market seemed to be in a kind of cautious mode because of the Fed meeting. A lot has been priced in," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

"There is a much higher chance that the Fed intentionally or unintentionally pours cold water over the expectations," he said.

The European travel and leisure sector underperformed other major European sectors as Lufthansa plunged 11.6 per cent and kept Germany's DAX pressured.

The group lowered its profit outlook for the full year 2019, citing price competition from low cost rivals in Europe.

"Lufthansa signaling a weak outlook is hitting all these bigger carriers and that's definitely one negative element this morning," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) fell 2.2 per cent, while budget airlines EasyJet and Ryanair Holdings slipped more than 4 per cent each.

Spain's Indra Sistemas fell after a media report said is to buy up to 75 per cent of ITP Aero from Rolls Royce for about 1 billion euros (S$1.53 billion).

Contributing to CAC 40's gains, French luxury stocks Kering and LVMH rose more than 1 per cent. Peer Chanel reported higher annual sales and profits on Monday.

Banks had a mixed day.

HSBC rose 0.9 per cent and was among the biggest boosts to Stoxx 600 after it announced plans to expand its branch network by around a quarter as it opened a new location in Apple Inc's home town of Cupertino, California.

Deutsche Bank, which has been cutting back and reorganising for months, gained 1.4 per cent after the Financial Times reported that the German lender is planning to create a "bad bank" that would house or sell assets valued at up to 50 billion euros.

Meanwhile, Nordea Bank, the Nordic region's biggest lender, slipped 1.7 per cent. Its Danish headquarters was searched on June 12 by Denmark's state prosecutor in relation to an ongoing money-laundering investigation into the bank, a Nordea spokesman told Reuters.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
4 China's food is only going to get pricier
5 Burn not out

Must Read

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_SGcondo_180619_4.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Real Estate

Buyers mop up more new homes in May amid surge in launches

BT_20190618_LJCRIME18_3811653.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Technology

Fewer cases of common cyber threats detected in Singapore in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening