You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks extend gains on Biden bounce

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 5:01 PM

AK_eustocks_2101.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading onThursday, extending a bounce on the back of Joe Biden taking office as US president.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 per cent to 6,774.02 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.7 per cent to 14,019.26 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.7 per cent to 5,665.98.

Europe's main stock markets closed up by a similar amount Wednesday, when Wall Street hit record highs as Mr Biden took the helm.

Asian stock markets made solid gains Thursday, as the new president prepared to unveil plans on tackling the coronavirus crisis.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Biden on Wednesday signed a flurry of executive orders, starting with rejoining the 2015 Paris climate accord from which the US withdrew under Donald Trump.

The new administration also wants to push through a US$1.9 trillion relief package for the world's top economy.

"There's plenty of optimism in the markets at the moment and we're seeing another promising start to the session," Oanda trading group analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

"It seems investors have given their backing to President Biden's stimulus plans." In Europe meanwhile, the European Central Bank meets later Thursday to take stock of their monetary stimulus efforts as more infectious strains of the coronavirus and stricter shutdowns cloud the economic outlook across the eurozone.

ECB policymakers are expected to stop short of taking fresh action after ramping up their pandemic support last month.

The Bank of Japan on Thursday revised its growth outlook upwards for the next two years and maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy as it warned that the pandemic makes clear forecasts less likely.

"Central banks may have a little more to do yet if we're going to see the turbo charged recovery we're hoping for," Mr Erlam noted.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 04:37 PM
Government & Economy

38 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 38 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Thursday (Jan 21), taking Singapore's total...

Jan 21, 2021 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday as profit-takers moved in after five days of gains...

Jan 21, 2021 04:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan leaves interest rates unchanged amid gloomy outlook

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan left its main policy unchanged after forecasting the economy will regain more lost growth...

Jan 21, 2021 04:04 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains on strong export data, Wall St boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares extended gains to a third straight session on Thursday, tracking a record close in Wall...

Jan 21, 2021 03:56 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at 11-month high as jobs data fans optimism

[SYDNEY] Australian shares finished at their highest in 11 months on Thursday as strong employment data instilled...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

CICT's malls post rental reversion of negative 6.6% in FY20

Gaming revenue at Genting Singapore bouncing back on domestic market demand

Stocks to watch: CICT, SIAEC, GK Goh, SIIC Environment, GHY Culture & Media

Semi-detached unit sees fierce bidding in year's first property auction

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for