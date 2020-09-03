You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks extend rally at open

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 3:40 PM

file7bytfv1dsdz77zw88dejk.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets rallied further at the open on Thursday after another blistering record-breaking day on Wall Street, with sentiment boosted by vast amounts of central bank stimulus, dealers said.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.6 per cent to 5,978.62 points, compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.9 per cent to 13,365.95 and the Paris CAC 40 leapt 1.3 per cent at 5,097.10 points.

Milan's FTSE Mib advanced 0.8 per cent to 20,025.81 and Madrid's IBEX 35 gained 1.5 per cent to 7,103.30 points.

"Market participants are still very comfortable with the idea that central banks around the globe are still unleashing their support," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"As long as the current stock rally has support from central banks, things are likely to remain rosy."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 03:44 PM
Real Estate

US-based Radco sells US$315m of apartments, building cash for deals

[NEW YORK] The Radco Cos, an owner and operator of multifamily buildings in the US, has now pared more than half of...

Sep 3, 2020 03:41 PM
Government & Economy

48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 48 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 56,908....

Sep 3, 2020 03:36 PM
Garage

Norwegian fintech Vipps in payments deal with Visa

[OSLO] Norwegian fintech company Vipps, said on Thursday it had struck a deal with global payments giant Visa to...

Sep 3, 2020 03:35 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher on US Fed survey, stimulus hopes

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended higher for a second straight session on Thursday, with financials leading gains, as...

Sep 3, 2020 03:30 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks jump over 1% as chipmakers rally

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose more than 1 per cent on Thursday and extended gains to a third straight session as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.