Europe: Stocks gain ground

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 3:36 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets gained ground in opening trade on Monday after US President Donald Trump signalled that his health is improving after contracting the coronavirus.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 per cent to 5,948.46 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.7 per cent to 12,772.74 points and the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.7 per cent to 4,859.32.

"Markets have opened the week on a cautiously optimistic footing, with reports that the US President may be allowed to leave hospital today providing some relief from another bout of pandemic-related concerns," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

AFP

