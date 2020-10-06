You are here

Europe: Stocks hit two-week high as Trump update lifts global mood

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 6:14 AM

nz_europestocks_061020.jpg
European shares closed at a two-week high on Monday, as positive updates on US President Donald Trump's health, a US stimulus package and a spate of dealmaking activity lifted investor spirits.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares closed at a two-week high on Monday, as positive updates on US President Donald Trump's health, a US stimulus package and a spate of dealmaking activity lifted investor spirits.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.8 per cent, extending gains from last week. Sectors considered more economically sensitive such as oil and gas, travel and leisure, and automakers boosted the main markets.

That was despite a 36.2 per cent plunge in Cineworld after the world's second-biggest cinema chain said it would close all of its UK and US movie theatres later this week, leaving as many as 45,000 workers unemployed.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total surged, with crude prices jumping more than 6 per cent.

Investors took heart from signs that Mr Trump's health is improving after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, news that sent financial markets into a tailspin.

Europe: Stocks gain ground

Doctors treating Mr Trump said he could be sent back to the White House as soon as Monday, although outside experts warn that his case may be severe, raising uncertainty about the outcome of the Nov 3 presidential election and a new US fiscal stimulus being debated by lawmakers in Washington.

"Markets may remain choppy over the coming weeks," said Graham Secker, chief European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"Once we get some clarity on the US election, Brexit and vaccine front, I think that's going to be a positive catalyst for market.

"In the next 3-6 months view, this is a market where you'd want to buy into the weakness because we do expect 2021 to be quite a lot better than what we have been seeing this year."

Telecom stocks rose the most among sectors, with Vodafone up 4.7 per cent after its lenders approved the merger of India's Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, in which Vodafone has a stake.

Madrid-listed stocks outperformed with 1.2 per cent on reports of consolidation in the banking sector.

Unicaja jumped 15.1 per cent after it confirmed reports that it was in preliminary talks for a potential merger with its peer Liberbank, which surged 13.6 per cent.

Italy's Nexi rose 3.1 per cent after SIA and it agreed a long-awaited merger to create a dominant domestic payments group with 1.8 billion euros (S$2.72 billion) in revenue.

French waste and water utility Suez fell 4.2 per cent after investment fund Ardian decided not to make a bid in competition with bigger rival Veolia.

REUTERS

