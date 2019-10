European stock markets held to a narrow range at the start of trading on Tuesday.

[LONDON] European stock markets held to a narrow range at the start of trading on Tuesday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms edged up 0.1 per cent to 7,202.99 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped 0.2 per cent to 12,078.20 points but the Paris CAC 40 flatlined at 5,520.32.

