Europe: Stocks mixed at open

[LONDON] Europe's top stock markets were mixed at the start of trading on Monday, with London losing ground before fresh coronavirus restrictions were announced while Frankfurt and Paris shifted higher.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dropped 0.2 per cent to 6,004.72 points.

In the eurozone however, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.2 per cent to 13,082.71 points and the Paris CAC 40 also climbed 0.2 per cent to 4,955.32.

"European bourses are heading out of the blocks in a mixed fashion," noted City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

"Rising Covid-19 cases, both in the UK and on the continent, plus Brexit concerns coming to a head, could keep the lid on any upwards movement - and is keeping the FTSE in the red." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to present a new three-tiered alert system for coronavirus cases in England on Monday, with northwestern Liverpool expected to be placed in the top category.

Like governments throughout Europe, Mr Johnson's conservative administration is seeking to balance bringing down the rate of new infections against concern about the economy and frustration among voters.

AFP