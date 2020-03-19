You are here

Europe: Stocks mixed at open after ECB stimulus

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 4:33 PM

Electronic information boards display market information at the London Stock Exchange. In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.7 per cent to 5,045.53 points and Frankfurt's DAX also dropped 0.7 per cent at 8,383.38.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets opened mixed Thursday as investors took on board the European Central Bank's US$800-billion bond-buying stimulus programme aimed at containing the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.7 per cent to 5,045.53 points and Frankfurt's DAX also dropped 0.7 per cent at 8,383.38.

In Paris, however, the Paris CAC 40 rebounded 1.2 per cent to 3,799.01 points.

AFP

