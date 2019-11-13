You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks move lower at open

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 4:51 PM

doc77yg3zndljc1eho4nnm9_doc77vl5tw9yeambzycafq.jpg
Around a half hour into trading, London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 per cent to 7,331.75 points.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets moved lower at the start of trading on Wednesday, following Asian exchanges which were rocked by violence in Hong Kong and concern over the lack of progress in US-China trade talks.

Around a half hour into trading, London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 per cent to 7,331.75 points, while the DAX 30 in Frankfurt had shed 0.3 per cent to 13,242.48 and the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.2 per cent to 5,910.87.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 04:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Temasek to sell 12-year, 30-year euro bonds

SINGAPORE state investment firm Temasek Holdings said its wholly-owned subsidiary will launch a dual tranche...

Nov 13, 2019 04:38 PM
Real Estate

The Arcade up again for collective sale with S$780m asking price

OWNERS of The Arcade in Collyer Quay are making a second stab at a collective sale with an asking price of S$780...

Nov 13, 2019 04:36 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks sink as violent unrest hits city

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged Wednesday as investors braced for further unrest following days of violent...

Nov 13, 2019 04:18 PM
Garage

Japan's Fast Retailing enlists robotics startups to automate warehouses

[TOKYO] Japanese fashion group Fast Retailing, owner of clothing chain Uniqlo, on Wednesday said it has partnered...

Nov 13, 2019 04:12 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's Bridge+ to set up fintech hub in Singapore's CBD

BRIDGE+, an extension of CapitaLand's business space portfolio, on Wednesday said it will set up a fintech hub that...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly