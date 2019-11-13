Europe: Stocks move lower at open

Around a half hour into trading, London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 per cent to 7,331.75 points.

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets moved lower at the start of trading on Wednesday, following Asian exchanges which were rocked by violence in Hong Kong and concern over the lack of progress in US-China trade talks.

Around a half hour into trading, London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 per cent to 7,331.75 points, while the DAX 30 in Frankfurt had shed 0.3 per cent to 13,242.48 and the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.2 per cent to 5,910.87.

AFP