[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets shifted higher at the open on Tuesday, as fears of a Middle East conflict abated, dealers said.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies won 0.3 per cent to 7,597.23 points compared with Monday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.8 per cent 13,230.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.7 per cent to 6,052.68.

AFP