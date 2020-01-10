You are here

Europe: Stocks open higher

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 4:42 PM

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets moved higher at the open on Friday, with traders cautious before key US nonfarm payrolls data, dealers said.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies won 0.3 per cent to 7,620.23 points compared with Thursday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also added 0.3 per cent 13,535.75 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.1 per cent to 6,046.35.

"Today's nonfarm payrolls are the main economic event," noted analyst Neil Wilson at trading site Markets.com.

AFP

