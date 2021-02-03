 Europe: Stocks rally at open, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Europe: Stocks rally at open

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 4:49 PM

AK_eustocks_0302.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets rallied at the open on Wednesday, building on the previous session's strong gains driven by progress over a US stimulus deal and on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.8 per cent to 6,566.14 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 jumped 1.0 per cent to 13,967.43 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.9 per cent to 5,615.25.

AFP

