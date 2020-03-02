You are here

Europe: Stocks rebound at open; London up 2.8%

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 4:31 PM

Shortly after the open, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rallied to 6,766.84 points after diving 11.1 per cent last week.
[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded strongly at the start of trading on Monday, with London surging 2.8 per cent after last week's coronavirus-fuelled plunge for equities.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index recovered 1.8 per cent to 12,108.01 points and the Paris CAC 40 jumped 2.1 per cent to 5,421.09.

