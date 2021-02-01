Europe: Stocks rebound in early deals

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded early Monday from recent heavy losses, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.7 per cent at 6,452.24 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 1.1 per cent to 13,584.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 added almost 1.0 per cent to stand at 5,451.12.

Equities bounced Monday following last week's blood-letting as bargain-buyers moved in but dealers remain on edge over the future course of the coronavirus pandemic and a stuttering vaccination programme in many countries.

AFP