Europe: Stocks retreat in thin trading, set to end 2020 with losses

[LONDON] European stocks retreated on Thursday as investors squared positions on the last trading day of the year, while wider coronavirus lockdowns in Britain and news that the United States had raised tariffs on some EU products dampened sentiment.

Trading volumes were thin, with many traders away on New Year's Eve and major European bourses closed.

The pan-European STOXX 600 recorded a 3.8 per cent drop in 2020 - lagging Asian and Wall Street equities that traded near record highs - as a rapid surge in coronavirus cases, as well as Brexit concerns weighed on the markets.

The German DAX ended 2020 with a 3.5 per cent gain on Wednesday and just below all-time highs, while Italy's FTSE MIB was down 5.4 per cent for the year.

In light trading, UK's FTSE 100 fell 1.5 per cent and France's CAC 40 dropped 0.7 per cent. Both markets will close early on Thursday.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

London markets took a bigger blow as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered millions more people to live under the strictest Covid-19 restrictions to counter a new variant.

REUTERS