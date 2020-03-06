You are here

Europe: Stocks sink further at open

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 4:34 PM

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 1.5 per cent to open at 6,604.04 points.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] European stock markets sank further at the open on Friday in a fierce global sell-off as traders fretted that the coronavirus crisis is set to continue for some time.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 1.8 per cent to 11,734.85 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 1.8 per cent to 5,264.30, compared with the closing levels on Thursday.

