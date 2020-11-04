You are here

Europe: Stocks slide on US vote uncertainty

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 4:43 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Wednesday on US election uncertainty as President Donald Trump said he will go to the Supreme court to dispute the vote count.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.6 per cent to 5,750.88 points, while the pound slumped more than one per cent against the dollar.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 1.6 per cent to 11,900.66 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.9 per cent to 4,761.83.

