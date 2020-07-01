You are here

Europe: Stocks steady at open

Wed, Jul 01, 2020

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Wednesday following an extremely strong quarter for global equities.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened flat at 6,171.20 points, having surged by almost 9 per cent in the second quarter, or the April-June period that ended Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.6 per cent to 12,310.93 points at the start and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.1 per cent to 4,930.15.

World stock markets shot higher in the second quarter as investors bet on a quick economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic caused indices to plunge in the first quarter.

Despite the strong second quarter, London's FTSE 100 remains down around 20 per cent on the start of the year.

