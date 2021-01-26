Europe: Stocks steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Tuesday after sliding the previous session in response to increasing virus lockdown measures.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index opened flat at 6,639.07 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 5,471.63 points while Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained 0.3 per cent to 13,686.82.

AFP