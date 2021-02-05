Europe: Stocks steady at open, ahead of US jobs data

[LONDON] European stock markets largely steadied at the start of trading on Friday as investors awaited key US jobs data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 6,499.89 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index edged down 0.1 per cent to 14,045.44 points while the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 per cent to 5,627.84.

