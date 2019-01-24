Europe: Stocks stumble at open before ECB

Europe's main stock markets stumbled out of the gates on Thursday, as investors cautiously awaited the European Central Bank's latest interest rate decision.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms added just 0.1 per cent to 6,848.47 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 fell 0.2 per cent to 11,045.64 points and the Paris CAC 40 was marginally lower at 4,839.59.

AFP