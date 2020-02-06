You are here

Europe: Stocks up at open

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 4:28 PM

London's benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.6 per cent to 7,529.46 points.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday, extending a global rally as traders shrugged off coronavirus concerns.

"European markets are trading higher as investors have become less concerned about the outbreak of Coronavirus," said Ava Trade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"There is an ample amount of optimism among traders that the global stocks have the ability to weather the hit."

Asian markets rallied again Thursday despite the China virus claiming hundreds of lives and infecting tens of thousands, with investors welcoming strong US jobs data and Beijing's decision to slash levies on US imports.

AFP

