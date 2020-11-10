Europe: Stocks up at the start of trading

[LONDON] European stocks rose when trading began on Tuesday following massive gains the previous session mostly on coronavirus vaccine hopes as well as Joe Biden's US election victory.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 per cent to 6,198.29 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.1 per cent to 13,114.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 per cent to 5,352.98.

London and Frankfurt closed up almost 5.0 per cent Monday, while Paris rocketed 7.6 per cent.

AFP