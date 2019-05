European stock markets wobbled in opening trade on Wednesday, after heavy losses elsewhere on China-US trade concerns.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index sank almost 0.2 per cent to 7,249.01 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index shed 0.1 per cent to 5,388.72 points.

On the upside however, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.2 per cent to stand at 12,110.87, compared with Tuesday's closing levels.

AFP