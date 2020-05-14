You are here

Europe: Travel and auto stocks lead shares lower amid virus fears

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 8:50 AM

Travel stocks, automakers and banks led a slide in European shares on Wednesday as fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a worrying outlook from the US central bank chief dented hopes of a swift economic recovery.
PHOTO: AFP

The pan-European Stoxx index fell 1.9 per cent to hit a one-week low, with losses deepening after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned of an "extended period" of weak growth and stagnant incomes due to the health crisis.

Europe's hard-hit travel & leisure index and auto stocks fell 5 per cent each, while banking shares slid 3.7 per cent.

A batch of weak earnings reports added to the gloom.

Shares in Germany's Commerzbank fell 7.1 per cent and Dutch bank ABN Amro dropped 9.1 per cent after swinging to a loss in the first quarter as the pandemic drove up loan loss provisions.

Deutsche Bank sank 6.4 per cent on news that top managers will waive one month of fixed pay in an effort to cut costs.

UK-based luxury carmaker Aston Martin plummeted 16 per cent as it posted a deep first-quarter loss after sales dropped by nearly a third due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

European shares have reversed some of the strong recovery gains made in April, as South Korea, Germany and China reported a rise in infections after easing their restrictions and a top US health expert warned against easing lockdowns too soon.

"The correction could continue for a few weeks," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics. "There are worries about easing of lockdowns being premature in certain countries, a second wave of contagion, weak economic data and tensions between the US and China."

A leading US Republican senator on Tuesday proposed legislation that would authorize President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on China if it fails to give a full account of events leading to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Sensor producer AMS slumped 8.7 per cent after saying that it planned another capital increase to finance the takeover of Osram.

Shares in Exor, the holding firm of Italy's Agnelli family, fell 7.2 per cent after French insurer Covea walked away from its planned $9 billion purchase of PartnerRe, the Bermuda-based reinsurer owned by Exor.

Earnings expectations are deteriorating sharply in Europe, with companies listed on the Stoxx 600 now expected to report a collective drop of 46.7 per cent in earnings in the second quarter, down from a fall of 44.9 per cent forecast the week before.

REUTERS

