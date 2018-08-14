European equities advance at open

[LONDON] European stocks rose in cautious opening deals on Tuesday, aided partly by rebounding German economic growth, as fears remain over Turkey's currency crisis.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top bluechip firms climbed 0.2 per cent to 7,660.59 points compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained 0.7 per cent to 12,444.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.5 per cent to 5,437.43 points.

Germany's powerhouse economy rebounded from a first-quarter slowdown to book 0.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth between April and June, federal statistics authority Destatis said Tuesday in preliminary data.

