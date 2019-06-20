You are here

European stock rally on Fed rate cut signal

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 4:54 PM

[LONDON] European stocks rallied on Thursday at the open after the US Federal Reserve signalled it could soon cut interest rates, and before a monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.5 per cent to 7,440.18 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 0.8 percent to 12,409.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 5,551.03.

