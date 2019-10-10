You are here

European stocks advance at open

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 4:07 PM

[PARIS] European stocks pushed higher at the start of trading on Thursday, following Asian markets higher amid optimism ahead of trade talks between China and the United States due to get underway later in the day.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index added 0.2 per cent to 7,178.77 points about 25 minutes into trading.

In Paris the CAC 40 climbed 0.3 per cent to 5,517.71 and DAX 30 in Frankfurt was up less than a tenth of a percentage point to 12,097.86.

