European stocks dip at open

[LONDON] European stock markets slid in opening deals on Tuesday, with London stumbling out of the gates after a three-day weekend.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major bluechip companies retreated by 0.4 percent to 7,065.10 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Paris' benchmark CAC 40 index was down by 0.3 per cent at 5,334.20 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 0.2 per cent to 11,630.20 points, compared with the closing levels on Monday.

AFP