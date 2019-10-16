You are here

Home > Stocks

European stocks mixed at open

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 - 3:56 PM

doc77k1j75zf3b12owsx8r1_doc77ggend9khw19vouk4rx.jpg
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies reversed almost 0.2 per cent to 7,200.08 points.
REUTERS

[LONDON] European equities diverged Wednesday at the start of trade, while the British pound dipped after surging the previous day on hopes of a Brexit deal.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies reversed almost 0.2 per cent to 7,200.08 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 5,694.24 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.1 per cent to 12,643.55.

In foreign exchange activity, the pound was down about 0.6 per cent against the dollar. The euro gained just over 0.7 per cent versus sterling.

British and European negotiators will return to intense negotiations on a draft Brexit deal Wednesday after late-night talks brought them closer but failed to confirm an elusive breakthrough.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly