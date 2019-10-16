European stocks mixed at open

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies reversed almost 0.2 per cent to 7,200.08 points.

[LONDON] European equities diverged Wednesday at the start of trade, while the British pound dipped after surging the previous day on hopes of a Brexit deal.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies reversed almost 0.2 per cent to 7,200.08 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 5,694.24 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.1 per cent to 12,643.55.

In foreign exchange activity, the pound was down about 0.6 per cent against the dollar. The euro gained just over 0.7 per cent versus sterling.

British and European negotiators will return to intense negotiations on a draft Brexit deal Wednesday after late-night talks brought them closer but failed to confirm an elusive breakthrough.

AFP