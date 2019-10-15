You are here

European stocks rebound at open

Tue, Oct 15, 2019 - 3:46 PM

The British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 per cent to 7,240.80 points.
REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday, as EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said a deal with London could be reached this week.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 0.7 per cent to 12,567.89 points and the Paris CAC 40 jumped 0.8 per cent to 5,690.34.

"Even if the agreement will be difficult - more and more difficult to be frank - it's still possible this week," Mr Barnier said as he arrived to update EU countries on ongoing talks with the British side.

