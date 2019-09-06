You are here

HKEX chief says derivatives trading glitch caused by software bug

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 10:17 AM

A derivatives trading glitch at bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) was caused by a software bug and was not due to human error, chief executive Charles Li said on Friday.
[HONG KONG] A derivatives trading glitch at bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) was caused by a software bug and was not due to human error, chief executive Charles Li said on Friday.

Mr Li was speaking a day after HKEX suspended trading in its derivatives market for the afternoon and after-hours sessions "due to prolonged connectivity issues on the Hong Kong Futures Automatic Trading System".

