Hong Kong: Stocks end down on volatile day in Asia

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.28 per cent, or 79.99 points, to close at 28,881.40 points.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended down after a see-saw Tuesday in Asian markets, with traders following the sharp drops in the States and Europe amid concerns about US-China trade tensions.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.28 per cent, or 79.99 points, to close at 28,881.40 points.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.52 per cent, or 14.83 points, to 2,844.51, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was up 0.56 per cent, or 8.87 points, to 1,596.17.

AFP