Hong Kong, China stocks end morning session with steep losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday's morning session sharply lower, in line with a rout across Asia, on novel coronavirus fears, while energy firms were battered by a crash in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index dived 3.50 per cent or 916.12 points to 25,230.55 by the break. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.41 per cent or 73.22 points to 2,961.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 2.43 per cent or 46.46 points to 1,868.71. AFP