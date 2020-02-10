Hong Kong, China: Stocks open lower on virus fears

Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open on Monday as concerns lingered about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 900 people in mainland China.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.1 per cent, or 312.12 points, to 27,092.15 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.54 per cent lower, or 15.46 points, at 2,860.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.16 per cent, or 2.84 points, at 1,733.33.

AFP