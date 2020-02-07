You are here

Hong Kong, China: Stocks open with losses

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 9:52 AM

Hong Kong and Shanghai equities turned lower at the open on profit-taking on Friday, having rallied for most of the week as investors focus on positive economic developments over China's coronavirus.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.59 per cent, or 16.84 points, to 2,849.67 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.52 per cent, or 9.04 points, to 1,718.20.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.50 per cent, or 137.42 points, to 27,356.28.

