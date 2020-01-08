You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Market closes down

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 4:36 PM

doc78r7twnjfmp1ab47i757_doc77ftt8os1czmah47inm.jpg
The Hang Seng index was down 0.83 per cent, or 234.14 points, to finish at 28,087.92.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed down Wednesday, as global markets were roiled by US-Iran tensions in the Middle East following Teheran making good on a promise to hit back after the killing of a top general.

The Hang Seng index was down 0.83 per cent, or 234.14 points, to finish at 28,087.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.22 per cent, or 37.91 points, to close at 3,066.89 and Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.24 per cent, or 22.27 points, to 1,769.58

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 04:30 PM
Garage

Lidar laser-sensing technology: from self-driving cars to dance contests

[DETROIT] Self-driving cars employ lidar, a remote sensing technology using pulsed laser light the way radar uses...

Jan 8, 2020 04:00 PM
Garage

GrabFood unveils its first cloud kitchen in Singapore

FOOD delivery service GrabFood on Wednesday launched its first cloud kitchen in Singapore, joining rivals foodpanda...

Jan 8, 2020 03:50 PM
Real Estate

The Avenir condo in River Valley to launch this weekend

APARTMENTS at The Avenir in District 9's River Valley area, jointly developed by Hong Leong Holdings Limited,...

Jan 8, 2020 03:43 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Shares end at near 1-month low on escalation in Middle East crisis

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks stumbled more than 1 per cent on Wednesday to end at a near one-month low, as heightened...

Jan 8, 2020 03:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines adding fifth weekly flight to Kolkata

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will introduce a fifth weekly flight to Kolkata, India, from March 29. 

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly