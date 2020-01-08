Hong Kong: Market closes down

The Hang Seng index was down 0.83 per cent, or 234.14 points, to finish at 28,087.92.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed down Wednesday, as global markets were roiled by US-Iran tensions in the Middle East following Teheran making good on a promise to hit back after the killing of a top general.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.22 per cent, or 37.91 points, to close at 3,066.89 and Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.24 per cent, or 22.27 points, to 1,769.58

AFP