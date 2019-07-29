You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong protests knock investor confidence in city’s shares

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 11:16 AM

AK_hks_2907.jpg
Hong Kong stocks were poised for their worst drop in six weeks on Monday on concern the city’s prolonged protests will take a toll on the local economy.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks were poised for their worst drop in six weeks on Monday on concern the city’s prolonged protests will take a toll on the local economy.

The MSCI Hong Kong Index dropped 1.7 per cent, its fourth day of losses, on volume that already exceeded the daily average of the past three months. Developers were among the biggest decliners, with Link REIT, Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd and New World Development Company Ltd down more than 3 per cent. MTR Corp., which operates the city’s railway system, lost 2.9 per cent.

Hong Kong’s financial markets have been relatively resilient to the unrest, with the MSCI measure still up 12 per cent this year. But with an eighth straight week of protests keeping local shoppers away from stores and overseas visitors canceling their trips, global luxury retailers have been feeling the impact. The pain is likely to spread to the city’s retail landlords.

“Compared with the past political events, this round is the worst in Hong Kong so far,” said Shaun Tan, UOB Kay Hian analyst in Hong Kong. “It’s still very difficult to forecast the long-term impact. There will be lots of pressure on the retail sales given the recent political events. Sales of large residential units can also be coming down due to that.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets throughout downtown Hong Kong Sunday to clear thousands of protesters. The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, which reports to China’s cabinet, will hold a news briefing on the unrest at 3pm local time on Monday.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BT_20190729_LMXSAC18_3847469.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SAC Capital expands into fund management

BT_20190729_JLOCBC_3847529.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in sweet spot as SMEs go regional and digital

Must Read

BP_DBS_290719_25.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q2 profit up 17% to S$1.6b; to pay out dividend of 30 S cents per share

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BP_EU_290719_31.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

BP_Federal Reserve_290719_4.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Stocks

Strong earnings a threat to rate cut expectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly