You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Shares end higher

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 4:28 PM

colin-hks-29.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks rallied on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a tough quarter that has seen both markets hit by fears of a China-US trade war.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.61 per cent, or 457.79 points, to close at 28,955.11.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.17 per cent, or 60.52 points, to 2,847.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 3.26 per cent, or 50.80 points, to 1,607.62.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
4 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Twenty Anson
Jun 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m

CCT.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending flat in May: MAS

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Electricity tariffs to rise by average of 6.9% in Q3

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening