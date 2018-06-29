Hong Kong, Shanghai: Shares end higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks rallied on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a tough quarter that has seen both markets hit by fears of a China-US trade war.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.61 per cent, or 457.79 points, to close at 28,955.11.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.17 per cent, or 60.52 points, to 2,847.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 3.26 per cent, or 50.80 points, to 1,607.62.

AFP