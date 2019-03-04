You are here

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Shares start with gains

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 11:35 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher on Monday as investors grow increasingly confident China and the United States will hammer out a deal to resolve their trade war.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.15 per cent, or 42.94 points, to 28,855.11.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.73 per cent, or 21.93 points, to 3,015.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rallied 1.01 per cent, or 15.78 points, to 1,580.62.

