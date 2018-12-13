Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks build on gains at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares extended gains in the opening minutes of Thursday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street fuelled by hopes for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.88 per cent, or 231.18 points, to 26,417.89.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was slightly lower, inching down 1.05 points to 2,601.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.19 per cent, or 2.5 points to 1,343.53.

AFP