Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks climb at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied more than one per cent in the opening minutes of Monday after data pointed to a pick-up in Chinese manufacturing activity last month.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.14 per cent, or 332.36 points, to 29,383.72.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.68 per cent, or 20.90 points, to 3,111.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.7 per cent, or 11.91 points, to 1,707.05.

AFP