[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai sank on Friday after data showed China's economy growing at its slowest pace for almost 30 years.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.48 per cent, or 128.91 points, to 26,719.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.32 per cent, or 39.19 points, to 2,938.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 1.17 per cent, or 19.20 points, to 1,616.72.

AFP